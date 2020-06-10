Donate
NYC Majlis with Ghadah Alkandari

The Media Line Staff
06/10/2020

Date and time: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Online Cultural Majlis with Ghadah Alkandari

PLEASE NOTE: for Zoom information, please scroll to the bottom of the screen after registering for a ticket or to the bottom of the email. You will find the Zoom ID and password there.

Ghadah Alkandari is a Kuwaiti artist born in Delhi in 1969. Her body of work ranges from large-scale, primarily figurative, acrylic paintings exploring the wide spectrum of human emotion and familial complexities, to smaller, intimate pen and ink drawings that focus on the banality of everyday life. Recently, her work has segued into more abstract forms and shapes, a deconstruction of her usual subjects. Abandoning the familiar forms she was accustomed to has allowed her to immerse herself further into her works, by transporting her own movement and physical tics into her paintings. Since 2009, Alkandari has used her blog, Pretty Green Bullet, as a platform to display her work on a regular basis. She lives in Kuwait and has three adult children who flit in and out of her home.

