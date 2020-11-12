Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

NYC Majlis with Mona Haydar
Mideast Streets
poetry
music

NYC Majlis with Mona Haydar

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2020

Sat, Nov 14, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Mona Haydar is a rapper, poet, activist, practitioner of permaculture, meditator, composting devotee, mountain girl, solar power lover and a tireless God-enthusiast. She practices a life of sacred activism, poetry, contemplation and advocacy for living gently upon the Earth. She plays concerts, teaches classes, gives lectures, leads retreats and workshops, does readings and so much more. Her debut song, “Wrap My Hijab,” was named one of 2017’s top protest songs and later one of the 25 top feminist anthems of all time by Billboard critics. Growing up in Flint, Michigan as a Syrian-American, Mona developed her sound, which is deeply rooted in her intersectional identity and sensibilities.

Her single, “Hijabi” featured Mona, eight months pregnant with her second child, surrounded by an intersectional group of dynamic women as Mona sang “all around the world love women every shading” calling out racism, colorism and tribalism. Her second single, “Dog” takes on violence against women with lyrics which call out men in positions of religious authority who use their power to prey on young (and old) people.

http://www.monahaydar.com

