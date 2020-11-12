NYC Majlis with Mona Haydar

Sat, Nov 14, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Mona Haydar is a rapper, poet, activist, practitioner of permaculture, meditator, composting devotee, mountain girl, solar power lover and a tireless God-enthusiast. She practices a life of sacred activism, poetry, contemplation and advocacy for living gently upon the Earth. She plays concerts, teaches classes, gives lectures, leads retreats and workshops, does readings and so much more. Her debut song, “Wrap My Hijab,” was named one of 2017’s top protest songs and later one of the 25 top feminist anthems of all time by Billboard critics. Growing up in Flint, Michigan as a Syrian-American, Mona developed her sound, which is deeply rooted in her intersectional identity and sensibilities.

Her single, “Hijabi” featured Mona, eight months pregnant with her second child, surrounded by an intersectional group of dynamic women as Mona sang “all around the world love women every shading” calling out racism, colorism and tribalism. Her second single, “Dog” takes on violence against women with lyrics which call out men in positions of religious authority who use their power to prey on young (and old) people.

