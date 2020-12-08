NYC Majlis with Nadia Gilbert

Wed, Dec 9, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Nadia Gilbert is a Palestinian American artist, speaker and chef creating across mediums and cultural spaces. Their work focuses on amplifying diasporic voices, aiding others in awakening their intuition, and bridging cultural connections between “East” and “West” through the creation of healing spaces.

They produce, direct, and star in “Sahtein,” a cooking show which celebrates Palestinian culture and culinary wisdom, while making it accessible to those in the diaspora. The show has more than 7,500 subscribers on YouTube and has been featured in AmEx Essentials “Tastemakers” series. Alongside this series, Nadia teaches cooking and meditation workshops to empower others with intuitive nourishment in all facets of life.

As a cinematographer, Nadia has shot a variety of narrative, commercial, and documentary projects in both digital and analog mediums over the last seven years. They have honed their hypnotic shooting style through grounding in the idea that what we consume has the power to change our life and the world. Nadia has worked with organizations such as UN Women’s HeForShe, Jewish Voice for Peace and NYC’s Partnership for Afterschool Education. They also create surreal visual art collages with 35mm film photos, printed on aluminum.