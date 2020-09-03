Donate
Light Theme
Log In
NYC Majlis with Salim Azzam
Mideast Streets
fashion
Lebanon
Druze
empowerment of women
New York City

NYC Majlis with Salim Azzam

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2020

Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Please note: For Zoom information, please scroll to the bottom of the screen after registering for a ticket or to the bottom of the email. You will find the Zoom ID and password there.

Salim Azzam grew up in a small village in Mount Lebanon surrounded by women from the Druze minority who used embroidery as a form of expression. After the civil war, the demand for embroidery dwindled and the craft suffered, soon becoming an outdated tradition. Azzam found inspiration in the craft and the women, finding them to be pillars of their community and keepers of heritage and culture. He collaborates with elderly women from his native village to develop stories, memories, and rural tales into colorful visual narratives on white blouses, sharing them with the world through fashion lines.

Azzam runs his own workshop in Souf, Lebanon. Every piece is handcrafted and embroidered supporting local crafts, fully made in the mountains. Their main objective is job creation and the empowerment of the women.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.