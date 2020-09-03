NYC Majlis with Salim Azzam

Date and time: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Salim Azzam grew up in a small village in Mount Lebanon surrounded by women from the Druze minority who used embroidery as a form of expression. After the civil war, the demand for embroidery dwindled and the craft suffered, soon becoming an outdated tradition. Azzam found inspiration in the craft and the women, finding them to be pillars of their community and keepers of heritage and culture. He collaborates with elderly women from his native village to develop stories, memories, and rural tales into colorful visual narratives on white blouses, sharing them with the world through fashion lines.

Azzam runs his own workshop in Souf, Lebanon. Every piece is handcrafted and embroidered supporting local crafts, fully made in the mountains. Their main objective is job creation and the empowerment of the women.