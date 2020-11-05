Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

NYC Majlis with Sundus Abdul Hadi
NYC Majlis with Sundus Abdul Hadi

The Media Line Staff
11/05/2020

Date and time: Sat, Nov 7, 2020 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time

Register here.

Sundus Abdul Hadi is an artist and writer of Iraqi origin. She was raised and educated in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal, where she earned a BFA in Studio Arts and Art History and a MA in Media Studies. Articulated through her artistic practice, writing and curation, Sundus’ work is a sensitive reflection on trauma, struggle, and care. She is the author/illustrator of Shams, a children’s book about trauma, transformation and healing. Her upcoming book titled Take Care of Your Self: The Art and Cultures of Care and Liberation (Common Notions, November 2020) is a nonfiction book about care, curation and community. She is the cofounder of We Are The Medium, an artist collective and culture point.

Abdul Hadi’s work has been exhibited in Palestine, Canada, United States, United Arab Emirates, France, United Kingdom and New Zealand. She has given workshops in Australia, Iraq and Kuwait, and has been a speaker at Nuqat (Kuwait), the Nobel Peace Prize Forum, Telfair Museums in Savannah, GA, the Aga Khan Museum and multiple universities in Canada and the US. Abdul Hadi is a two-time recipient of the Conseil des Arts et des Lettres du Quebec (CALQ) Vivacite grant, and received the Makers Muse award from Kindle Project (2018). Her work is part of the Barjeel Art Foundation collection.

http://www.sundusabdulhadi.com

http://www.wearethemedium.com

To pre-order Take Care of Yourself: The Art and Politics of Care and Liberation click here.

For Shams click here.

