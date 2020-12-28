This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Observe a Live Class with The Arabic College
Mideast Streets
Arabic

Observe a Live Class with The Arabic College

The Media Line Staff
12/28/2020

Sat, 2 Jan 2021, 6:30 to 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Observe one of our live classes to see why we’re simply unique

At the Arabic College, we are so confident about our teaching style and the progress of our students that we are inviting new students to see a class in action for themselves.

As a silent observer in the class, you will get the first-hand experience of our unique teaching style and our unique classroom environment. The combination of these develops a great learning environment for students.

You will see for yourself the progress students have made with just a few weeks of learning and how we develop their aspirations so that they can develop mastery in the language.

Classes are delivered online, so wherever you may be, you can access the class.

Our aim is to be the leading institute in the West for Arabic studies and to rival those in the Arab world. And because of this, we don’t compromise on our quality.

For those who were not able to grab a ticket on time, please put your name on the waiting list and you will be invited to a future class.

