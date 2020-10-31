Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Offshore Support Journal, Middle East
Mideast Streets
oil and gas exploration
Eastern Mediterranean

Offshore Support Journal, Middle East

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2020

Date and time: Mon, 9 Nov 2020 09:00 – Tue, 10 Nov 2020 18:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£400-£480) here.

Riviera’s annual Offshore Support Journal Middle East Conference (OSJME) returns on 9th November – 10th November 2020.

OSJME brings together regional and international players in the OSV sector, providing a unique platform to review opportunities, address challenges and knowledge share to ensure you and your company are positioned for growth.

Despite regional oil and gas companies redefining their E&P strategies in light of recent global events, there will still be a number of major upcoming offshore projects in the ME that will bring commercial opportunities for the equipment and services sector, including the OSV industry.

Take this opportunity to get the latest information to help position your company for survival in these challenging times. Align your business strategies with current market requirements and identify the opportunities present in today’s challenging offshore and OSV sector.

Attend OSJME to get the very latest on activity and opportunities in the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Africa – arm yourself with the tools to capitalise on the future growth in the sector.

