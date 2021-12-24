Starts on Fri, Dec 31, 2021 12:00 PM Atlantic Standard Time (UTC-4)

Tickets (CA$30) here.

Order fair trade olive oil to your home or gift it to a loved one and help support our work in Palestine!

About this event

From Palestine To Your Doorstep

Order a 500ml bottle of fair-trade olive oil from Palestine for yourself or as a gift for a loved one!

Islamic Relief Canada is working with Equal Exchange that has partnered with the Palestinian Agricultural Relief Committee (PARC) to promote sustainable economic development with farmer cooperatives in the West Bank.

Each bottle contains 500ml of pure olive oil in a glass bottle, delivered right to your door!

$30/500 mL bottle

And it’s all for a good cause!

Proceeds from this campaign will go towards our Palestine Emergency Appeal, and it will also support livelihood opportunities for small-scale Palestinian farmers.

Orders placed by December 25 will be delivered on December 26, and orders placed by December 31 will be delivered on January 1. Supplies are limited!