‘On Edward Said: Remembrance of Things Past’ with Professor Hamid Dabashi

Tue, May 11, 2021 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Book launch & discussion of On Edward Said: Remembrance of Things Past (Haymarket, 2020) by Professor Hamid Dabashi (Columbia University)

About this event

Edward Said (1935-2003) was a towering figure in post-colonial studies and the struggle for justice in his native Palestine, best known for his critique of orientalism in western portrayals of the Middle East. As a public intellectual, activist, and scholar, Said forever changed how we read the world around us and left an indelible mark on subsequent generations.

Hamid Dabashi, himself a leading thinker and critical public voice, offers a unique collection of reminiscences, travelogues and essays that document his own close and long-standing scholarly, personal and political relationship with Said. In the process, they place the enduring significance of Edward Said’s legacy in an unfolding context and locate his work within the moral imagination and environment of the time.

This online event and book launch will feature a presentation by Professor Hamid Dabashi (Columbia) in which he will discuss his new book, as well as responses and interventions by Dr Jeanne Morefield (Birmingham) and Dr Abdel Razzaq Takriti (Houston).

Chair: Dr Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi (Goldsmiths)

Professor Hamid Dabashi is Hagop Kevorkian Professor of Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature at Columbia University.

Dr Jeanne Morefield is Senior Lecturer in Political Theory at the Department of Political Science and International Studies at University of Birmingham.

Dr Abdel Razzaq Takriti is Associate Professor & Arab-American Educational Foundation Chair in Modern Arab History at University of Houston.

Dr Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi is Lecturer in Comparative Political Theory in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Goldsmiths College, University of London.