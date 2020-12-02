You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
On the Eve of 2021: Iran Prepares for New Administrations in Washington, Tehran
Mideast Streets
Iran
United States
Joe Biden
Institute for National Security Studies

On the Eve of 2021: Iran Prepares for New Administrations in Washington, Tehran

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2020

December 7, 2020, 4 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The INSS Iran Program, in cooperation with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Israel, invites you to its Annual Conference.

In the conference, INSS researchers and other experts will discuss the fateful year that is expected in the Islamic Republic following the new administration in Washington and the new president in Tehran.

The event will be broadcasted on the INSS website, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages

Session I

Moderator: Maj. Gen (ret.) Amos Yadlin, Executive Director of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS)

Participants:

  • Ambassador John Bolton, former United States National Security Advisor
  • Sir John Sawers, former Chief of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) and now Executive Chairman of Newbridge Advisory

Session II

Moderator: Sima Shine, Senior Research Fellow and Director of Iran Program (INSS)

Participants:

  • Dr. Ebtesam al-Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center (EPC)
  • Ambassador Rüdiger Bohn, Deputy Federal Government Commissioner for Disarmament and Arms Control and Special Commissioner for Cyber Foreign and Security Policy, German Federal Foreign Office
  • Brig. Gen. (res.) Udi Dekel, Managing Director, INSS
  • Zohar Palti, Head of the Political-Military Bureau at Israel’s Ministry of Defense
  • Norman T. Roule, former National Intelligence Manager for Iran at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, United States
  • Dr. Sanam Vakil, Deputy Director and Senior Research Fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House

Closing remarks

Maj. Gen (ret.) Amos Yadlin

