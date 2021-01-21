This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Online Arab Singles Event 21-40 USA
Mideast Streets
Arabs
Muslims
matchmaking
singles

Online Arab Singles Event 21-40 USA

The Media Line Staff
01/21/2021

Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 8 to 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

An event for single Muslims looking to connect with confidence and gain the tools to find the one!

This event is for you if you find yourself wanting to connect with others or gain the confidence to meet your spouse! It can be frustrating or even stressful trying to connect with others. It can be difficult making connections through matchmakers or matrimonial platforms. Well … if you’re serious about finding someone and want some guidance around finding that person for yourself, then come along to our event.

Open to Arab Muslims living in US and Canada from the following ages: Males and females 21-40.

Come along for the opportunity to meet your future spouse in a relaxed, halal environment.

Book now for the chance to meet your potential spouse. You will be meeting singles from the comfort of your home via your computer with a Webcam or smartphone/tablet (strong WiFi connection will be required).

Just like with traditional matchmaking events at the end of the event you will be able to let us know who you were interested in. We will send you both mutual matches (if you picked them and they picked you too )

We will start the event off in a group environment and then move on to one-on-one interactions. After we complete the group round, we will break participants into pairs of two. You will get to speak to your potential dates privately and continue to get to know each other.

Complete event details will be sent out only to registered participants.

Ticket purchase must be made ONLY in the name of the candidate (s) who is attending the event. Candidates must attend the event. Chaperones Optional. All ticket sales are final and the tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

Questions? Please email us at contact@1umatch.com

FAQs

I would like to help with the logistics of the event

Please email us or message us here if you like to help out with this event.

