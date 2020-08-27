Online Arabic Class – Beginner

Date and time: Friday, August 28, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Learn Arabic with interactive Classes. The course is taught in English and Arabic with individual feedback and advice on progress.

Learn Arabic the Easy Way! Read, Write, Type and Converse in Arabic. It’s a native course instructor!

The course aims to familiarize students with Standard Arabic.

Age : 8-17 years

Hafsa is a native Arabic speaker who would love to teach others her language and share with them her knowledge!

Homeschool Cooperative 2020 is run by volunteers. Take advantage of this free resource! See our whole list of classes and maybe submit an idea for a class you want to teach at homeschoolcoop2020.com.