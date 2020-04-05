Donate
ONLINE Belly Dance Classes (Beginners)

The Media Line Staff
04/05/2020

Date: April 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

Time: 8:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Cost: $20.00 +$2.85 fee per class

Tickets here.

Learn to belly dance from the comfort of your own home! Try this beautiful dance form, inspired by traditional dances of the Middle East and North Africa. Belly dancing is a terrific workout that promotes good posture, strengthens core muscles, and helps you develop coordination and control over your movements. Great for people of any size, shape and gender.

Also offering intermediate and advanced levels.

