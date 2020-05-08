Online Cooking Class: Middle Eastern Brunch

Date and time: Sunday, May 10 or Sunday, May 17, 2020, 11 am to 12:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Cost: $16+$2.60 (Eventbrite fee)

Select a date here.

If you’re anything like us, then you may list brunching as one of your favorite hobbies. While we’re social distancing and can’t spend the best part of the day camping out at cafes, we figured why not bring the best brunch recipes to you!

Join Chef Duane in his Long Island Kitchen as he teaches you to create some Middle Eastern classic dishes so you can prepare to indulge in a delicious brunch right in the comfort of your own home. The best part is that you’ll make everything from scratch, and there’s nothing tastier than that!

Shakshuka, as a dish, has origins in the Middle East and North Africa. Paired nicely with some fresh Tunisian bread, called rougag, and a beautiful creamy hummus-you will never settle for cereal in your kitchen again.

This virtual class is a CocuSocial premiere. No experience is required! You will receive an email with the equipment and ingredients list required to cook along with the chef. Most ingredients can also be easily substituted with what you have on hand. However, here’s a list of the main ingredients you’ll want to consider having with you: olive oil, onion, garlic, green pepper, coriander, paprika, ground cumin, red pepper flakes, sea salt, black pepper, chopped tomatoes, sugar, eggs, oregano, parsley, mint, all-purpose flour, chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice.

Prepare your mise en place ahead of the session (as described in the ingredients list you will receive), grab your favorite brunch time beverage, and let’s get cooking!

Chef Duane is an entrepreneur and award-winning chef from Flint, Michigan, currently operating in the private sector of the New York culinary world. After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, Chef Duane moved to New York to continue his education. He later graduated with great pride from the prestigious New York Restaurant School. Chef Duane has worked with notable establishments including the Dean & Deluca Commissary Kitchen, the trending paleo restaurant Hu Kitchen and the Ainsworth Prime Restaurant at Madison Square Garden. He has also held various culinary roles with the New York Mets at Citi Field, The US Open Tennis Tournament, Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP, Harlem’s own Londel’s Supper Club as well as Adelphi University.

Along the way, Chef Duane’s culinary talents have allowed him to audition for network television programs such as the “Next Food Network Star,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and “Chopped.”

Chef Duane’s culinary accomplishments include the creation of artisanal blend sauces through his company Sensational Sauces LLC, some of which have won awards including the World Champion at the World Hot Sauce Awards as well as the Hot Pepper Awards. Chef Duane has also been able to use his company as a platform to mentor tomorrow’s aspiring chefs!

Outside of the kitchen, Chef Duane spends time volunteering in the community as a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. as well as ministering as a member of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.