Online Gallery Hop – Contemporary Art in Jerusalem

Date and time: Monday, April 13, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Israel Daylight Time, 11 am to 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time

Register here for an online “Gallery Hop” of Jerusalem’s contemporary art scene!

On this tour, we’ll enjoy a virtual visit to the exhibition ‘Best Interest’ (currently installed at Koresh 14 Gallery), guided by local curator Dveer Shaked. Following this, we’ll meet with a Jerusalem based artist (TBA), who will present their work and answer questions from the audience.

Joining is easy. As long as you register, we’ll send the Zoom link to your email on Monday!

If you have any questions or issues joining, email CAIJinfo@gmail.com.

Since this is our first online tour, it’s free! If you’re inclined to make a donation towards CAIJ to support this initiative, please do! 🙂