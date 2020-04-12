Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
art
Jerusalem
virtual tour

Online Gallery Hop – Contemporary Art in Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
04/12/2020

Date and time: Monday, April 13, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Israel Daylight Time, 11 am to 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time

Register here for an online “Gallery Hop” of Jerusalem’s contemporary art scene!

On this tour, we’ll enjoy a virtual visit to the exhibition ‘Best Interest’ (currently installed at Koresh 14 Gallery), guided by local curator Dveer Shaked. Following this, we’ll meet with a Jerusalem based artist (TBA), who will present their work and answer questions from the audience.

Joining is easy. As long as you register, we’ll send the Zoom link to your email on Monday!

If you have any questions or issues joining, email CAIJinfo@gmail.com.

Since this is our first online tour, it’s free! If you’re inclined to make a donation towards CAIJ to support this initiative, please do! 🙂

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.