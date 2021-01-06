Online: Genealogy of Scent: Ambers, Resins, Balsamic, 1 with Dana El Masri

Thu, Jan 14, 2021, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

In an online class, perfumer Dana El Masri teaches the genealogy of scent, covering the amber, resinous, and balsamic categories.

This is an online class. The Zoom link will be sent by email 24 hours before the class.

We continue Dana’s genealogy of scent series with an exploration of amber, resinous, and balsamic scents, including benzoin, frankincense, myrrh, and styrax.

Starting the session with an overview of each material, Dana shares a brief history and cultural impact of each material, and technical information such as extraction methods and countries of origin.

The class then covers the classic, contemporary, mass-market and niche applications of these materials by looking at important perfumes.

Finally, the class will do simple exercises to help you understand each material’s odor profile.

Materials covered: benzoin, frankincense, myrrh, styrax

Materials Needed: We will send you a materials list upon signup. Although they are not strictly required for the class, we recommend that you purchase these materials before attending class so you can smell along during the short exercises.

Takeaways:

History and cultural impact of perfume materials

Technical information about perfume materials

Knowledge and experience with perfumery exercises

Overview of these materials in classic, contemporary, mass market, and niche perfumes

Please note that this is the first in a two-part series: Genealogy of Scent: Ambers, Resins, Balsamic, Part 2 takes place on January 28th.

ABOUT DANA EL MASRI

Dana El Masri is an Arab-Canadian perfumer & interdisciplinary artist.

She was trained at the Grasse Institute of Perfumery, with a BA in Communication Studies from Concordia University. The owner and creator of Jazmin Saraï, a perfume brand exploring scent, sound & culture, Dana is also an interdisciplinary artist with experience in several cross-modal practices and private label collaborations. She has worked with fellow perfumers, musicians, lifestyle brands, hotels, art spaces and more.

Dana has been an Art & Olfaction Awards judge for several years and is a published fragrance writer, winner of a Jasmine Literary Award (UK) and a Perfumed Plume Award (US). Her most recent interdisciplinary work has revolved around multi-sensory movement and synesthetic practice in a piece called Σmotion.

Her primary focus is on the importance of scent in social interaction, multicultural representation in perfumery, and public education on the world of scent.

ATTENDANCE AND REFUND POLICY

This is an online class that will take place on Zoom. The Zoom link will be sent by email approximately 24 hours before the class. Lest this email end up in your spam folder, please be sure to add hello@artandolfaction.com to your address book.

+ Event times are listed in Pacific Time (PDT); please use a time converter for your local start time.

+ Please download and install Zoom before the class starts, to avoid last-minute technical issues.

+ With a few exceptions, we don’t upload videos for our sessions once they are over. Please be sure to attend, live! Learn more about how we teach here.

+ Unfortunately, we cannot offer refunds or credit for missed sessions. Here is our refund policy: Cancellation with refund or credit requests made two weeks or before the materials list has been sent will be honored with gusto! Refunds or class credits requested after the formula for the class has been sent, on the day of the course, or after the course has started will not be granted. Note also that event tickets are nontransferable.