Online Lifeguarding Classes in Israel

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2020

Date and time: Multiple dates, June 22, 2020 to May 18, 2021, 9 am to 5 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($295 + $19.59 fee) here.

Lifeguarding Classes LLC is offering an online lifeguard course with remote skills checks in Israel. This lifeguard training certification is approved in Israel and 35 other countries. Other major lifeguard certification brands are not allowing classes to occur during social distancing. We have your solution. Get certified with us today!

