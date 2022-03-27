The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

ONLINE MINI-COURSE Arabian Judaism and the Rise of Islam
Mideast Streets
Judaism
Islam
Arabia

ONLINE MINI-COURSE Arabian Judaism and the Rise of Islam

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2022

Wed, Mar 30, 2022 12:00 PM - Wed, Apr 13, 2022 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($60) here.

Take a three-week deep dive into Jewish life at the time of the rise of Islam, Wednesdays this spring.

About this event

Wednesdays, March 30, April 6, and April 13 at 12 PM EST

The ticket includes all three sessions

Explore a whole new world of Late Antique Judaism. This three-session course will draw you into the political, religious, and cultural context of the Jews who lived in and among the founders of Islam. From the Jewish kings of Yemen to Muhammad’s Jewish wife, the course sheds light on early Judeo-Islamic relations and offers a rich portrait of Arabian Jewish life in its own right.

Featuring Hamza M. Zafer, University of Washington.

Questions? Feel free to contact us at sas-katzcenter@sas.upenn.edu.

