Online Persian Cooking Class

Date and time: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 4:30 to 6 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Tickets (A$45) here.

Learn three different Persian vegan dishes and also help a great charity cause

In this online event, Hamed will teach you three Persian dishes, all vegan!

Hamed is an experienced chef and runs his own cafe, SalamaTea, in Melbourne. He runs face-to-face as well as online cooking classes.

Hamed has kindly donated 35% of the proceeds of this event to Yarra Foundation for Disadvantaged Children’s Education.

Come join us to learn to cook Persian and also help disadvantaged children with their education.

By joining us you will learn to make

Tompom Salad – tomato and pomegranate salad – a modern Persian salad Adas Polo – rice and brown lentil – a very delicious classic dish from Iran garnished with some mouth-watering mix of berries and sultanas Persian Bliss Balls – great sweet nuts and seeds balls, which are not only nutritious and vegan but also very pretty

We will send the ingredients to you before the class. You can either cook with us simultaneously or just sit and watch. There will be time for questions and answers.

Join us to learn dishes that are kinder to animals and the environment and at the same time help the education of children.