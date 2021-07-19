ONLINE PREMIERE EVENT: HRH The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tue, 20 Jul 2021 19:30 - 21:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£4 – £7) here.

Please note: this is an online event streamed live from the Saudi Embassy

About this event

This Bath Royal World Affairs talk, transmitted live from the Saudi Arabian Embassy on Tuesday 20 July at 7.30 pm, will provide a Saudi perspective on the major global issues of our time and give audiences the rare chance to put their questions to HRH Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Embassy of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the UK.

This lecture takes place as part of Bath Royal’s long-running World Through Our Eyes lecture series which invites visiting Ambassadors not only to articulate the politics of their nation from their own point of view but to engage with audience members who come with a unique perspective of their own.

Occupying a singular cultural position as the largest country in the Middle East, the second-largest oil producer in the world, the country with the sixth biggest gas reserves, and crucible of ancient civilizations & Islam itself, the Saudi narrative is one firmly woven into the history of the world and threaded into the heart of contemporary geopolitics.

HRH Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United Kingdom, has expressed his delight in his planned participation in this Bath Royal Literary and Scientific Institution premium digital event. HRH Prince Khalid will discuss Saudi Arabia’s perspective on a range of critical topics in world affairs. Starting from a historical perspective, he will focus on current and future policies and the kingdom’s interactions with other states, communities, governments, and NGOs. HRH Prince Khalid is looking forward to outlining how Saudi Arabia perceives its roles and responsibilities in the region and as a global actor, amid the profound changes taking place inside the kingdom under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Don’t miss this unique chance to bring questions to him during the live Q&A! A chance to witness Saudi Arabia through their own eyes and hear what they have to say on issues that concern us all.