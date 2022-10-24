Online Premiere: Exiles v Oligarchs

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 18:30 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us to watch the premiere of Declassified UK’s latest documentary Exiles v Oligarchs followed by the panel discussion with the directors

A decade after the Arab Spring saw pro-democracy movements sweep across the Middle East, many repressive regimes remain in power — especially in the oil-rich Gulf region.

Even British visitors are not safe from their crackdowns, risking accusations of spying for MI6 and life in jail.

But instead of facing sanctions for their human rights abuses, Gulf oligarchs are buying up luxury properties in the UK, watching horse races with the royal family and studying at Sandhurst.

This film follows the fight back by exiles from one Gulf state, Bahrain, as they chase oligarchs around London and the Home Counties, in a battle to keep their dreams of democracy alive.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the directors.

About the directors

Phil Miller is Declassified UK’s chief reporter and author of the book Keenie Meenie. He was a specialist researcher for the BAFTA-nominated documentary Massacre at Ballymurphy.

Moosa Mohammed is an exiled photojournalist from Bahrain. His footage has been used by Channel 4 News, AFP, Vice, Ruptly and Al Jazeera.