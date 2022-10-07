Online Q&A with Afghan journalist Fariba Nawa

Tue, 11 October 2022, 12:00 – 13:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

A wonderful opportunity to meet a special guest: a courageous woman, renowned journalist, writer, long-time advocate of human rights.

Fariba Nawa, an award-winning Afghan-American journalist, host of the On Spec podcast, covers a range of issues and specialises in women’s rights and conflict zones. She is based in Istanbul, Turkey, and has traveled extensively to the Middle East, Central and South Asia. She lived and reported from Afghanistan from 2002 to 2007, and witnessed the US-led war against the Taliban and al Qaeda. She has also reported from Iraq, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, and Germany. She holds a master’s in Middle Eastern studies and journalism.

At the forefront of women’s rights in Afghanistan from 2002-2007, her undercover reportage has been a direct account of the opium trade and women’s rights crisis. The Q&A will revolve around her book Opium Nation and her years of reporting in Afghanistan.

Her book Opium Nation:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Opium-Nation-Journey-Through-Afghanistan-ebook/dp/B005FFW6JI/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1JJ9OV1V0WCK1&keywords=opium+nation&qid=1662416148&s=digital-text&sprefix=opium+nation%2Cdigital-text%2C51&sr=1-1

Co-author of The American Way: Stories of Invasion: https://www.amazon.co.uk/American-Way-Stories-Invasion-History-into-Fiction-ebook/dp/B09GKYZMND/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3NPCCGAM6KVHR&keywords=The+American+Way%3A+Stories+of+Invasion&qid=1662416734&s=digital-text&sprefix=the+american+way+stories+of+invasion%2Cdigital-text%2C67&sr=1-1

Her article on the rise of divorce in Turkey: https://www.nybooks.com/daily/2019/02/20/divorce-turkish-style/

Her article on the overturned women’s rights in Turkey: https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/2019/03/226428/turkey-feminism-international-womens-day-march-8

Her article on rape in Afghanistan: https://theworld.org/stories/2016-11-28/one-afghan-teenage-girl-refugee-trail-dangerous-war-left-behind

A Dance with Death to Escape the Taliban: https://www.politico.eu/article/kabul-afghanistan-evacuation-taliban/

