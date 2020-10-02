Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Online Talk | Beyond Asylum
Mideast Streets
poetry
Refugees
Migration

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2020

Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

How does poetry alleviate the friction between the individual and the institution?

For this online event, poet/ performer Farah Chamma will be joining artist Jumanah Bawazir in shifting the conversation of Bawazir’s exhibition “Permanent Transience” from the generation that fled, to the generations that grew up in the new settled destinations. In between performances of Chamma’s own work.

Speaker Biography:

Farah Chamma is a Palestinian writer and performer. She writes multilingual content for the stage, mainly in Arabic, English and French, usually accompanied by live music. She studied Philosophy and Sociology at the Sorbonne University (Abu Dhabi and Paris) followed by a Master’s Degree in Performance and Culture at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Event is supported by Art Council England and Hub Collective.

