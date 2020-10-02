Online Talk | Beyond Asylum

Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

How does poetry alleviate the friction between the individual and the institution?

For this online event, poet/ performer Farah Chamma will be joining artist Jumanah Bawazir in shifting the conversation of Bawazir’s exhibition “Permanent Transience” from the generation that fled, to the generations that grew up in the new settled destinations. In between performances of Chamma’s own work.

Speaker Biography:

Farah Chamma is a Palestinian writer and performer. She writes multilingual content for the stage, mainly in Arabic, English and French, usually accompanied by live music. She studied Philosophy and Sociology at the Sorbonne University (Abu Dhabi and Paris) followed by a Master’s Degree in Performance and Culture at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Event is supported by Art Council England and Hub Collective.