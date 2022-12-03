Donate
ONLINE TALK Hattin and the conquest of Jerusalem, 1174-1187
Mideast Streets
Crusades
Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
12/03/2022

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 19:00 - 20:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£5.98 – £9.21) here.

Join us for this online talk series, ‘The Crusades to the Near East, 1095-1187‘ delivered by Dr Nicholas Morton.

This period marks a climax in the history of the Crusader States. During these years, the ongoing expansion of Saladin’s empire placed the Crusader States under increasing pressure and by the 1183 he controlled most of their landward borders. This talk discusses the invasions, alliances, and commercial treaties of this period and their culmination in 1187 at Saladin’s great victory over the kingdom of Jerusalem at the battle of Hattin. In particular we shall focus in particular on Saladin himself, considering the events that shaped his career, his commitment to holy war, and the development of his reputation both in the Muslim world and Western Christendom.

Date: Monday 5th December 2022

Time: 7pm

Venue: Online

Tickets for single events are £5 for Heritage Lincolnshire members and £8 for non-members. To enjoy all four talks, there is a combination tickets available to purchase directly from our website for £15 for Heritage Lincolnshire members and £25 for non-members.

The talk series are as follows:

The First Crusade and the Origins of Crusading, 1095-1099 – 19 September 2022

Seljuks, Fatimids and Franks: the rise of the Crusader States, 1099-1144 – 10 October 2022

The Second Crusade and the rise of Saladin, 1144-1174 – 14 November 2022

Hattin and the conquest of Jerusalem, 1174-1187 – 5 December 2022

All talks are online and start at 7pm

To benefit from member discounts, sign up to be a member for just £30 per year online at https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/support-us/membership All events, workshops, talks and tours are detailed online at https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/events and can be purchased directly with us on our shop: https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/shop

