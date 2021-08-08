Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
ONLINE TALK The early Crusades viewed from Islamic perspectives (1099-1174)
Mideast Streets
Crusades
Islam
Muslims
History

ONLINE TALK The early Crusades viewed from Islamic perspectives (1099-1174)

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2021

Thu, 12 Aug 2021 19:00 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£7.06 – £9.21) here.

Join us in welcoming the return of Dr Nic Morton as he delivers the second talk of a series of talks on the Crusades.

About this event

On the eve of the Crusades, the Muslim societies in the Near East were in a state of flux. In recent decades, the great Seljuk Turkish Empire had first established itself in Iraq and Persia before expanding into Syria and later disintegrating into a major civil war. Meanwhile a breakaway dynasty of the Seljuk Empire established its authority over much of Anatolia (modern-day Turkey). To the south there was the powerful Fatimid dynasty of Egypt struggling to maintain its borders against the encroaching Seljuk Turks, while Bedouin tribes and urban communities attempted to weather the region’s ongoing conflicts. This talk will explore how this diverse group of Muslim societies responded to the advent of the Crusades. It will discuss:

  • how the region’s various Islamic protagonists engaged politically and militarily with the crusaders across the period 1099-1174.
  • how Muslim commentators from this period viewed crusaders and settlers from Western Christendom.
  • how the concept of Jihad developed in a region where there were many examples of both inter-faith conflict and inter-faith alliances.
  • the cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, ideas, technologies and trade goods.

Overall it will re-examine the longstanding view that the crusading era can be described very simply as a head-to-head confrontation between Christianity and Islam. Instead, it will offer a rather more complex picture.

Date: Thursday 12 August 2021

Time: 7pm start online with Q&A’s afterwards

Tickets cost £6 for members of Heritage Lincolnshire and £8 for non-members. There is a discounted ticket that covers all 4 talks in this series. Please go to https://www.heritagelincolnshire.org/shop/tickets/ to purchase tickets directly for any of these talks.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.