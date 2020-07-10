Online Tour of the Museum of the Jewish People

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Live! The Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot and JIMENA invites you to join an innovative and groundbreaking online tour, led by a museum educator. In the online live sessions, groups from around the world are able to tour the museum in Tel Aviv from the comfort of a smartphone or computer. As part of this special program developed with JIMENA, we will explore the Jewish world, and participate in an interactive tour of our Hallelujah! Assemble, Pray, Study – Synagogues Past and Present along with an introduction and exploration of our renewing online museum databases, focusing on the stories of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa.

Led by Yael Rosen, director of the International Programs Department, Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot. Formerly director of program development at the G2G: Generation to Generation program at the museum, Yael worked as project director at ATZUM – Justice Works, heading a project for Righteous Among the Nations living in Israel and establishing a program bringing together youth and Ethiopian Prisoners of Zion. Yael holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and sociology from Hebrew University and a master’s degree in public policy from Tel Aviv University.