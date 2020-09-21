Open Mic w/ Tamar Weiss-Gabbay

Date and time: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 8 to 9:30 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

OpenMic event with performed reading by published writer Tamar Weiss-Gabbay, followed by open “microphone” for attendees to share writing.

Join us on September 22th on Zoom for an event of sharing your writing!

The microphone is open and ready to hear you!

Here in Israel, the country is in the midst of the Days of Awe – the Jewish high holidays of reflection – and dare I say! – atonement.

Intimidating days, but this open mic event of reflection and sharing should not intimidate anyone…

For those who have never joined, this is as good a time as any to hear great readings and share writing of your own!

And for those who have joined an Open Mic in the past, join us again for this Open Mic with a special theme and an incredible reader.

Come to hear from featured speaker and amazing writer, Tamar Weiss-Gabbay, and then show what you’ve got at this OpenMic led by MC Sarah Sassoon!

To join the Zoom meeting you need to register for the event. (Those who register will receive a link to the Zoom session via email.) The event will also be broadcast live through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. For updates and links to Tamar’s work, check out the Facebook Event Page.

A little about the featured speaker:

Tamar Weiss-Gabbay is an Israeli writer, editor and screenwriter. Tamar’s works are written in Hebrew and translated into English. Her adult fiction includes Blind Spot and Zeppelin. Her books describe events that almost happened, fears and hopes, as events that occurred in reality. Her children’s book Tali Under the Table (Kinneret Zmora-Dvir) was published in January 2020, and was chosen by the “PJ Library Program” to be distributed to every child in about 7,000 preschools throughout Israel during March 2020. Her stories were published in the anthology Doing It (Am Oved Publishers), and in the literary journals Mita’am, Journal 77, Moznayim, The London Reader and others. She is a co-editor of “Hamussach” [= “The Garage”], an online literary supplement of the National Library of Israel. She leads various literary-social projects, such as the Reading Station at the Jerusalem Railway Park, the Israeli Women Writers’ Forum, and others. Her screenplays for children were broadcast on Hop! Channel. She initiated and edited “2 – A Bilingual Project for Arabic and Hebrew Contemporary Literature”, which includes the book Two (Keter Publishers), literary encounters between local writers in Arabic and Hebrew, and more. She edited books for Keter, Yediot Aharonot and other traditional publishers.

For more about Tamar Weiss-Gabbay, check out her website: tamar-weiss.com

And the MC:

Sarah Sassoon’s writing has been published in Becoming Israeli, the Voices Israel anthology and has been twice shortlisted for the Anna Davidson Rosenberg Poetry Award, and has a forthcoming poem in the AGORA magazine. Sarah lives in Jerusalem and often writes her poetry and stories on paper towels in between cooking for her four boys.

For more about Sarah Sassoon, check out her website: sarahsassoon.com

—

Jerusalism

Jerusalism is an initiative to promote Israeli litearture in English. Event info is regularly updated through the Jerusalism Facebook Page. Jerusalism is currently fundraising to build a website and expand our online programming. Please visit the Jerusalism Patreon Page and consider contributing to our grassroots literary efforts. We have some big plans for future programing, and together we can make them happen! To receive regular updates about Jerusalism events, please join the Jerusalism mailing list.

Tickets — Voluntary Donation

The event is free, though we ask that if you have the means, please donate an amount of your choice when registering. The proceeds will go to Jerusalism to support their ongoing literary efforts.

How does it work?

This event will be held over ZOOM.

***The link for the event will be provided after registration.***

For those who successfully registered and cannot find the link, please check your filtered emails for a message from Jerusalism/Eventbrite.

Download and install ZOOM for desktop or mobile devices https://zoom.us/download

Please arrive 5-10 minutes in advance to ensure you’re connected and ready to go.