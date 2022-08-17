Open Mic with Riham Adly + 15 other writers

Thu, Aug 25, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 7pm EST, our monthly online Open Mic (via Zoom) will feature Riham Adly + 15 other writers.

The Journal of Expressive Writing is more than a publication. We aim to be an engaged and supportive community of writers and listeners. Giving our focused attention to each other’s voices, stories and writing is a generous, necessary act of humanity, repair and celebration.

On August 25, 2022, our monthly OPEN MIC series will feature writer Riham Adly as she reads for 30 minutes from her recent collection of 61 flash fiction stories “Love is Make-Believe” which was published in November, 2021 by Clarendon House publications in the U.K.

In addition, 15 other writers who will read their work. Each of our contributing authors will have 3 minutes to read their best expressive writing, poetry, stories, free writing, non-fiction, personal essay, memoir, reflective essay, prose, contemplative discourse, and creative non-fiction.

Riham Adly is an award-winning fiction writer and editor from Giza, Egypt who is also a mother, ex-dentist, editor, and blogger. Riham is the first ever female from Africa and the Middle East to have a debut flash fiction collection published in English. Her collection of 61 flash fiction stories “Love is Make-Believe” was published in November, 2021 by Clarendon House publications in the U.K. View book trailer here.

In 2013, her story “The Darker Side of the Moon” won the MAKAN award. In 2019 she was long-listed in Brilliant Flash Fiction’s food themed contest and in 2020 her story “How to Tell a Story from the Heart in Proper Time” was a winner and was included in the 2020 Best Micro-Fiction Anthology. In 2022 her story “Two Peas in a Pod” won second place in the Strand International Flash Fiction Contest. Riham was nominated for the Pushcart in 2019 and was nominated for Best of the Net in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Riham’s flash fiction has appeared in over sixty journals such as Litro Magazine, Lost Balloon, The Flash Flood, Bending Genres, The Citron Review, The Sunlight Press, Flash Fiction Magazine, Menacing Hedge, Flash Frontier, Flash Back, Ellipsis Zine, Okay Donkey, and New Flash Fiction Review among others.

Learn more at: rihamadly.com

Come listen to Riham Adley and 15 other amazing authors read their work LIVE!

The Journal’s OPEN MIC series is FREE to attend and OPEN TO ALL, but you do need to Pre-Register here through eventbrite to get the live Zoom link.

The OPEN MIC series is produced and hosted by Kelly DuMar.