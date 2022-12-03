Donate
Open Talk: Food security in the Middle Eastern region. Is it possible?
Mideast Streets
Food security
Middle East

The Media Line Staff
12/03/2022

Starts on Wednesday, December 7 · 10am Central European Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A live open talk organized by EIIS, the European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability, in collaboration with SDG Global, Dubai

Food security is at risk. Especially in the Middle East. It is an urgent challenge, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides an increase in the population growth rate, the region is facing extreme weather events. This causes rising temperatures and water shortages that are damaging the agricultural sector. The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, exceptionally dependent on food imports (90% of food is imported), must find new ways to overcome these issues and become more self-sufficient.

Is it possible to improve the efficiency of food systems in this region? What are the current trends and what was established at COP27, that recently took place in Sharm el-Sheikh, regarding climate change and its decisive effects on agriculture?

By participating at this Open Talk, you will have the chance to deepen these topics with our experts: Dina Storey, Sustainability expert, former Director of Sustainability Operations at Expo 2020 Dubai; Alanoud Alhashmi, CEO of SDG Global; and Andrea Geremicca, Director General of EIIS.

Join this live online event to learn more about food security in the Middle East!

  • December 7, 2022
  • 10 am European time (CET) – 1 pm Dubai time (GMT+4)

