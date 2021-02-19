Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Opening Moves: The Extraordinary Origins of Chess
Mideast Streets
Chess

Opening Moves: The Extraordinary Origins of Chess

The Media Line Staff
02/19/2021

Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The Portico Library is delighted to host an online event with MACFEST on the Indian, Persian and Arab roots of the world’s most famous game of strategy; the chess. It is part of During Fun & Games, an exhibition about playtime, past and present.

Introduced by: James Moss, Portico Library, Manchester.

Speaker: Dr Sushma Jansari, Tabor Foundation Curator: South Asia Collections, British Museum, London.

