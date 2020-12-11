Opportunities for Investment & Strategic Partnerships in Israel, UAE

Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

The Harvard Club of the UAE in partnership with the Harvard Club of Israel invites you to an exclusive panel discussion on:

Opportunities for Investment and Strategic Partnerships in Israel and the UAE

Speakers:

Tammy Mahn | Managing Director @ Verizon Ventures, Israel

His Excellency Nasser Hassan Al-Shaikh, former Director-General, the Department of Finance, Government of Dubai

Moderator: Tally Zingher (HLS 2016), CEO of Dawsat & Fellow at the Middle East Leadership Initiative at the Aspen Institute

Zoom Invitation to be shared with the attendees 2 days before the event.