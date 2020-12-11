Opportunities for Investment & Strategic Partnerships in Israel, UAE
Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
The Harvard Club of the UAE in partnership with the Harvard Club of Israel invites you to an exclusive panel discussion on:
Opportunities for Investment and Strategic Partnerships in Israel and the UAE
Speakers:
- Tammy Mahn | Managing Director @ Verizon Ventures, Israel
- His Excellency Nasser Hassan Al-Shaikh, former Director-General, the Department of Finance, Government of Dubai
Moderator: Tally Zingher (HLS 2016), CEO of Dawsat & Fellow at the Middle East Leadership Initiative at the Aspen Institute
Zoom Invitation to be shared with the attendees 2 days before the event.