Orthodox Christian Youth Movement Blood Drive, Kuwait

BDK Kuwait team jointly with St. Gregorious Indian Orthodox Maha Idavaka – Orthodox Christian Youth Movement, Kuwait is holding a Blood Donation Drive on Friday, 20 March 2020, from 2 to 5 pm, at Central Blood Bank, Jabriya Kuwait.

We request all our members, supporters and well-wishers to join us for a noble cause.

Transportation will be arranged on request.

For registration & details please Call/WhatsApp:

Or visit our website: http://www.bdkkuwait.org/event-registration/

There is no greater joy than saving a life.

For emergency blood requests and general queries please contact: https://wa.me/96569997588 or https://wa.me/96551510076