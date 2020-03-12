Orthodox Christian Youth Movement Blood Drive, Kuwait
BDK Kuwait team jointly with St. Gregorious Indian Orthodox Maha Idavaka – Orthodox Christian Youth Movement, Kuwait is holding a Blood Donation Drive on Friday, 20 March 2020, from 2 to 5 pm, at Central Blood Bank, Jabriya Kuwait.
We request all our members, supporters and well-wishers to join us for a noble cause.
Transportation will be arranged on request.
For registration & details please Call/WhatsApp:
- Mangaf/Fahaheel: Deepu: https://wa.me/96598001257
- Mahboula/Abu Halifa: Ramesan: https://wa.me/96598557344
- Abbassiya: Jaikrishnan: https://wa.me/96569699029
- Farwaniya: Rajesh: https://wa.me/96598738016
- Jomon: https://wa.me/96560792693 (OCYM)
Or visit our website: http://www.bdkkuwait.org/event-registration/
There is no greater joy than saving a life.
For emergency blood requests and general queries please contact: https://wa.me/96569997588 or https://wa.me/96551510076