OSM Africa January Mapathon: Map Mauritania

Sat, Jan 8, 2022 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Western European Time (UTC±0)

Join the January mapathon as we collectively map Mauritania and network with OSM Africa communities on 8th January, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM UTC

About this event

ENGLISH

OSM Africa Monthly Mapathon is an initiative to support OpenStreetMap community development in Africa. The aim is to bring OSM communities across Africa together to learn from each other, network, and grow the spirit of collaboration while contributing data to OpenStreetMap.

Join the January edition hosted by the OSM Mauritania community as we contribute to one of their ongoing projects.

In this event, you will be able to:

Join breakout rooms according to mapping experience. Beginner mappers will learn how to map;

Join breakout rooms according to language( English, French, Swahili, and Arabic);

Network with OSM Africa community members from all over the continent;

Participate in lightning talks.

This mapathon will be hosted on Zoom and coordinated by OSM Africa with support from the Open Mapping Hub – Eastern and Southern Africa.

FRENCH

Participez au mapathon de janvier en cartographiant collectivement la Mauritanie et en établissant un réseau avec les communautés OSM Afrique le 8 janvier, de 14h00 à 17h00 UTC.

Le Mapathon mensuel d’OSM Africa est une initiative visant à soutenir le développement de la communauté OpenStreetMap en Afrique. L’objectif est de rassembler les communautés OSM à travers l’Afrique pour apprendre les unes des autres, créer des réseaux et développer l’esprit de collaboration tout en contribuant aux données d’OpenStreetMap.

Rejoignez l’édition d’août organisée par la communauté OSM du Mauritania alors que nous contribuons à l’un de leurs projets en cours.

Lors de cet événement, vous pourrez :

Rejoindre des salles de discussion en fonction de votre expérience de la cartographie. Les cartographes débutants apprendront à cartographier ;

Rejoindre des groupes de discussion en fonction de la langue (anglais, français, swahili et arabe) ;

Travailler en réseau avec les membres de la communauté OSM Africa de tout le continent ;

Participer à des discussions de groupe.

Ce mapathon sera hébergé sur Zoom et coordonné par OSM Africa avec le soutien de l’Open Mapping Hub – Eastern and Southern Africa.