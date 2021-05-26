Our Man in Libya: Ramesses II’s Troop commander, Neb-Re.

Thu, 27 May 2021 13:50 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5) here.

Dr Steven Snape’s work at Zawyiet Umm el-Rakham has revealed great detail about the commander of the fortress: a man named Neb-Re.

About this event

Dr. Glenn Godenho, senior lecturer in Egyptology and academic director of continuing education at Liverpool University will explore Dr. Steven Snape’s work at Zawyiet Umm el-Rakham (Ramesses II’s Libyan Fortress) which has revealed great detail about the commander of the fortress: a man named Neb-Re.

Who was he, what was he doing out there, and what type of character did he want to be remembered as?

We’ll look at his text and the objects that they appear on in order to find out more about him, and his place in Ramesses II’s world.

Background to the site and short video can be found by following this link from Manchester University’s Weapons and Warfare course.

https://learn.canvas.net/courses/1387/pages/week-4-lecture-the-fortress-at-the-end-of-the-world

The link for the Lecture will be emailed on the day before (Wed 26th) and noon on the day just after ticket sales end to ensure all attendees receive it. Please keep an eye on your Junk folders, in case the emails are diverted as such.