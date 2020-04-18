Our Purpose-Driven Future: Massive Transformative Purpose

Date and time: April 23, 3 to 4 pm Gulf Standard Time

Register here.

Today’s successful organizations are purpose-driven. The corona pandemic showed us clearly that our past and current way of solving problems does not work anymore. Exponential problems of today’s world can’t be solved with linear solutions. Looking at problems through a microscope opposed to a helicopter view, fuels a fragmented approach. Having a Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) allows you to put your activities in a different perspective.

The webinar will lead you through examples, guides you to develop your own (personally as well as organizationally). We then will zoom in on related attributes of exponential organizations. This is a unique opportunity to learn from exponential organization and how to apply a few insights.

Who Should Attend?

Entrepreneurs

SME businesses owners

Marketeers/comms professional

Business leaders

Individuals and social media personnel

Editors and publishers

Education/lecturers/teachers

Health care/administrators/clinicians

Facilitator:

Paul Epping, global keynote speaker, trusted coach and successful exponential transformation accelerator, entrepreneur