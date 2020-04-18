Donate
entrepreneurship
marketing
Business

Our Purpose-Driven Future: Massive Transformative Purpose

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2020

Date and time: April 23, 3 to 4 pm Gulf Standard Time

Register here.

Today’s successful organizations are purpose-driven. The corona pandemic showed us clearly that our past and current way of solving problems does not work anymore. Exponential problems of today’s world can’t be solved with linear solutions. Looking at problems through a microscope opposed to a helicopter view, fuels a fragmented approach. Having a Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) allows you to put your activities in a different perspective.

The webinar will lead you through examples, guides you to develop your own (personally as well as organizationally). We then will zoom in on related attributes of exponential organizations. This is a unique opportunity to learn from exponential organization and how to apply a few insights.

Who Should Attend?

  • Entrepreneurs
  • SME businesses owners
  • Marketeers/comms professional
  • Business leaders
  • Individuals and social media personnel
  • Editors and publishers
  • Education/lecturers/teachers
  • Health care/administrators/clinicians

Facilitator:

Paul Epping, global keynote speaker, trusted coach and successful exponential transformation accelerator, entrepreneur

