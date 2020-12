Sun, Dec 20, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Eitan Smilchensky, of OurCrowd, will tell us about the Israeli tech scene, the latest Israeli innovations, and how OurCrowd is fueling them.

OurCrowd is a major player in “Startup Nation” and a leading equity crowdfunding platform for investing in global startups.

Donations are gratefully accepted. Please go to tba-ny.org to donate or call the office. Thank you for joining us!