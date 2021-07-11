Overcoming Gender-Based Violence in the Somali Community

Sun, Jul 11, 2021 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

BREAK THE SILENCE AND START THE HEALING

A Somali Gender-based violence expert will work with participants to discuss violence, abuse, and overcoming challenging situations.

Workshop Facilitator: Mimuna Mohamed

Mimuna Mohamed is a life skills coach, human rights advocate and mental health advocate. Nonprofit project manager and a keynote speaker. She is studying psychology at York University and is a certified life skills coach from George Brown College. Student of Al-Kauthar Institute, Al-Maghrib Institute, and currently completing a fellowship on Islamic spirituality at Al-Madina Institute. A lifelong student, researcher and writer on the intersectionality of psychology and spirituality. She practices mindfulness living and mindfulness meditation from different perspectives and is a meditation guide. Her hobbies include fashion, all forms of art, and traveling.

DATES: JULY 4, JULY 11, JULY 18, JULY 25 2021

*EACH SESSION WILL COVER DIFFERENT MATERIAL*

TIME: 12 PM TO 2 PM

LOCATION: ZOOM SESSIONS

HOST: POSITIVE CHANGE TO INITITATIVE

HONORARIUM: 30$ PER SESSION