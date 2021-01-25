Pakistani Cookery Class With Atiqa

Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 12 noon to 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£22.15) here.

Learn the secrets of Pakistani cooking in Atiqa’s online cookery class!

Join Atiqa in preparing a wonderful Pakistani meal for his new online cookery class! This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class, we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Atiqa’s cook-along dishes will be Sag Aloo (potato and spinach curry) and Paratha (potato stuffed chapati)

Equipment List

1 Large frying pan

1 Medium pot

1 Mixing bowl

1 Grater

1 Knife

1 Chopping board

Ingredients List

1 bunch of big leaf spinach

1 to 2 potatoes (raw)

1 tomato

120g of plain flour

1 boiled potato

1 small onion (red, white, or spring onion)

½ small green chilli

Warm water

Vegetable oil

Salt

½ tsp crushed red chilli

½ tsp coriander powder

A few curry leaves

Handful of fresh mint

Handful of fresh coriander

Message from Atiqa: “Hi my name is Atiqa and I come from Pakistan. Cooking is a really important part of my life. When I cook it connects me to my mum and my country, Pakistan. For some reason, I got disconnected from my family and whenever I cook I feel like my mother is there. I learnt to cook when I came to the UK but anything I make is inspired by my country’s flavours! Abbottabbad is my city in the north of Pakistan. It’s a big city with lots of tourists, bordering Afghanistan. My food and the way I dress shares many features with Afghan culture.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot on a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.