Pakistani Cookery Class with Atiqa

Wed, 23 Dec 2020 12:00 - 13:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join Atiqa in preparing a wonderful Pakistani dish for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. She will share the secrets to traditional Pakistani dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food.

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes! Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn!

Atiqa’s cook-along dishes will be Sag Aloo (potato and spinach curry) and Paratha (potato stuffed chapati)

Equipment List

1 Large frying pan

1 Medium pot

1 Mixing bowl

1 Grater

1 Knife

1 Chopping board

Ingredients List

Big leaf spinach

Potato

Tomato

Plain flour

Onion

Green chili

Crushed red chili

Coriander powder

Curry leaves

Fresh mint

Fresh coriander

Message from Atiqa: “Hi my name is Atiqa and I come from Pakistan. Cooking is a really important part of my life. When I cook it connects me to my mum and my country, Pakistan. For some reason, I got disconnected from my family and whenever I cook I feel like my mother is there. I learnt to cook when I came to the UK but anything I make is inspired by my country’s flavours! Abbottabbad is my city in the north of Pakistan. It’s a big city with lots of tourists, bordering Afghanistan. My food and the way I dress shares many features with Afghan culture.”

All participants will be sent an Eventbrite confirmation email with a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment needed for the class. If you do not receive the confirmation email please check your spam folder. 3 days before the class participants will also receive the zoom link- keep an eye out!

