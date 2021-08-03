Protecting Truth During Tension

Pakistani women’s culture of honour and Australian diaspora
Mideast Streets
Pakistan
honor
Australia

Pakistani women’s culture of honour and Australian diaspora

The Media Line Staff
08/03/2021

Fri, 6 Aug 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

Register here.

Pakistani women’s culture of honour: understanding honour consciousness, gender politics & cultural transmission in the Australian diaspora

About this event

The Centre for Muslim States and Societies invites you to a webinar on

Pakistani women’s culture of honour: understanding honour consciousness, gender politics and cultural transmission in the Australian diaspora

Date: Friday, 6 August 2021 | Time: 10-11 am (AWST)

Zoom: https://uwa.zoom.us/j/88484539322?pwd=WDhIcW5NUU4vQWQ3NHA2UlZPNjNxdz09

Password: 920906

Abstract

Based on primary data, this seminar illuminates Pakistani women experiences of honour in Pakistan and Australia. It delves into Pakistani women’s stories of honour, honour consciousness, and its effects on gender politics in Pakistan, how it is related to religion (Islam), and how honour consciousness shapes views of Islam. The presentation will argue that Pakistani women’s honour consciousness was shaped first in Pakistan and then translated into the Australian diaspora.

Speaker

Flavia Bellieni Zimmermann is a Brazilian born International Relations Analyst, having published extensively in the field of Brazilian Politics and Society. Flavia is a Teaching Fellow and a Doctoral Candidate at the University of Western Australia School of Social Science, Political Science and International Relations. Flavia is the Department Representative and the Seminar Series Coordinator for Political Science and International Relations at the University of Western Australia. She holds a Graduate Diploma of International Relations and Security Studies from Curtin University in Western Australia, and a Bachelor of Laws with first class honours from the Pontifical Catholic University from Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), Brazil. Flavia is associated with the University of Western Australia Centre for Muslim States and Societies. Besides, she is the Commissioning Editor for the Australian Institute of International Affairs blog The Australian Outlook. She is the founding Oceania Chair for the International Association for Political Science Students (IAPSS). Flavia’s research interests include Latin America, Brazilian Politics and Society, Brazilian Foreign Policy, Women in the Global South, Gender and Politics, Gender and Diplomacy, Religion and Gender, Comparative Studies, and Populism and Nationalism in the Global South.

For more information:

Dr Azim Zahir

Research Fellow

The Centre for Muslim States and Societies

The University of Western Australia

Building 8, Claremont Campus

Tel: (08) 6488 4554 | M: 0417800303

Email: cmss-ss@uwa.edu.au

Website: https://www.uwa.edu.au/able/research/centre-for-muslim-states-and-societies

