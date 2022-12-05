Donate
Palestine in the Age of Empire 1600-1923
Mideast Streets
Palestine
History
Imperialism

Palestine in the Age of Empire 1600-1923

The Media Line Staff
12/05/2022

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 14:00 - 18:45 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

This is a conference on Palestine during the years 1600-1923 for scholars and students of Middle Eastern and global history

Schedule:

14.00 ‘Reflections on Palestinian Identity,’ Professor Rashid Khalidi, Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies, Columbia University, USA.

15.00 ‘The Holy Land and Early Modern British Identities,’ Dr Andrew Crome, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK.

16.00 ‘Jewish Nationalism without Zion,’ Dr Laura Almagor, Sheffield University, UK.

17.00 The Future of the Palestinian Past – A Panel Discussion with Professor Sherene Seikaly, University of California, Santa Barbara, and Professor Amanda Batarseh, University of California, San Diego.

18.00 ‘Palestinian Identity in Early Modernity,’ Professor Nabil Matar, University of Minnesota, USA.

Check the programme website for more details

Palestine in the Age of Empire, 1600-1923

