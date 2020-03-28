Palestine/Israel: Britain’s Role, Then & Now
Come join us for this FREE ONLINE LECTURE with Sir Vincent Fean, retired diplomat, former British consul general to Jerusalem and Balfour Project Trustee.
Sir Vincent’s talk will be followed by a Q&A.
Thursday. 2 April at 3pm GMT/ 7am PT / 10am ET/ 5pm Jerusalem
The Balfour Project invites the government and people of the United Kingdom to:
- Learn what the Balfour Declaration and Palestine mean for both Jews and Arabs
- Acknowledge that whilst a homeland for the Jewish people has been achieved, the promise to protect the rights of the Palestinian people has not yet been fulfilled.
- Urge the people and elected representatives of the UK to take effective action to promote justice, security and peace for both peoples.