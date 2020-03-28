Palestine/Israel: Britain’s Role, Then & Now

Come join us for this FREE ONLINE LECTURE with Sir Vincent Fean, retired diplomat, former British consul general to Jerusalem and Balfour Project Trustee.

Sir Vincent’s talk will be followed by a Q&A.

Thursday. 2 April at 3pm GMT/ 7am PT / 10am ET/ 5pm Jerusalem

Click the ticket link to register in advance to reserve your spot.

The Balfour Project invites the government and people of the United Kingdom to: