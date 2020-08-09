Palestine Online Startup Idea Bootcamp

Date and time: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

If you live in Palestine and have startup ideas, this online workshop will help you improve your idea, come up with new ideas, and determine the next steps. This collaborative workshop begins with talks by leading startup founders designed to teach you the components of good and bad startup ideas. For example, is your market big enough, is there organic growth potential, and a clear path to profitability? Attendees can share their ideas with both experts and peers to receive constructive feedback. Join us for a fun online event!

It is not required, but to help you get the most out of this event, we’ve provided this Ideation Worksheet.

Who should attend?

Anyone who has an early-stage company or a startup idea

Anyone who would like feedback on their idea or pitch

Anyone that is interested in joining a new startup or looking for a co-founder

What are some of the topics?

The components of good and bad startup ideas

How to check the quality of your own idea

What are the attributes of attractive markets

How to validate your idea with users and customers

and more…

