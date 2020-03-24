Palestine Writes Literature Festival Postponed

The Palestine Writes Literature Festival has been postponed due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. Stay tuned. We will announce the new dates for the festival soon.

Palestine Writes will be the first major festival dedicated to the celebration and support of Palestinian literature in the United States, at the NYU Kimmel Center for University Life in New York City.

Palestine Writes will bring together writers, artists, publishers, booksellers, and scholars to read, present work, and have conversations about art, literature, and the intersections between culture, struggle, and politics. The common threads uniting all participants are the love of books and a courageous outspokenness in support of justice for Palestine. Our festival honors the many historic personalities who have walked this path before us and showcases living voices celebrating Palestinian life, devoted to the belief that art challenges repression and creates bonds between Palestine and the rest of the world. Palestine Writes Back will highlight the richness of Palestinian art for a North American audience who may not have had the opportunity to experience this work due to lack of linguistic access (limited translations of Arabic literature), the severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinians, and the censorship and repression of Palestinian speech. Palestine Writes Back will be a groundbreaking celebration of the power of Palestinian artistic visionaries and their supporters, bringing us together in the spirit of Mahmoud Darwish’s sentiment that we “have the right to smell autumn’s fragrances and ask the night for a dream.”

