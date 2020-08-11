Palestinian Women: Voices of Pain and Empathy

Date and time: Sunday, August 23, 2020, 2:30 to 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A Glimpse Into Women’s Voices in Palestine

Oftentimes women in conflict zones are the ones to pay the highest price. Violence against them comes from all directions, the pain of losing loved ones engulfs them, they struggle to maintain a humane perspective, they strive for resilience and steadfastness and they fight for equal representation in the political arena. In this presentation, Huda Abuarquob, a resident of the city of Dura-Hebron and the regional director of ALLMEP, the Alliance for Middle East Peace, will try to give you a glimpse of women’s voices in Palestine.