Palestinians and a Humanitarian Crisis

Understand the situation of Palestinians, the extent to which their political options are representative of the people, and more

Khaled Elgindy is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute where he also directs MEI’s Program on Palestine and Israeli-Palestinian Affairs.

He is the author of the newly-released book, Blind Spot: America and the Palestinians, from Balfour to Trump, published by Brookings Institution Press in April 2019. Elgindy previously served as a fellow in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution from 2010 through 2018. Prior to arriving at Brookings, he served as an adviser to the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah on permanent status negotiations with Israel from 2004 to 2009, and was a key participant in the Annapolis negotiations of 2007-08. Elgindy is also an adjunct instructor in Arab Studies at Georgetown University.

Khaled’s writings have a appeared in wide range of publications, including The Christian Science Monitor, CNN.com, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The Los Angeles Times, The National Interest, The Washington Quarterly, and others. He is frequently quoted in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Hill, Politico, and other print media, and is a regular commentator on TV and radio, including Aljazeera, BBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, NPR, PBS Newshour and others.

Education

B.A., Political Science, Indiana University-Bloomington (1991)

M.A., Arab Studies, Georgetown University (1994)

Countries of Expertise

Egypt, Israel, Palestine

Areas of Expertise

Arab-Israeli conflict; Middle East Peace Process; Israeli-Palestinian negotiations; Palestinian polit8ics, human rights; democratization, US Middle East Policy

Languages: English, Arabic