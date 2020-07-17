Palestinians and the 2-State Solution: Hard Data on the Hardest Questions

Date and time: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-3)

Watch live on the Washington Institute website or Facebook page.

As the possibility of Israeli annexations in the West Bank takes center stage, what does polling say about Palestinian views on potential responses and the general viability of the two-state approach? More broadly, how do Palestinian attitudes on domestic issues and regional dynamics compare with new data from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE?

In conjunction with its recent release of a landmark study presenting ten years of Palestinian polling, The Washington Institute is pleased to announce a virtual Policy Forum with the report’s author, David Pollock, who will be joined by Tamar Hermann and Ghaith al-Omari. The conversation will be moderated by Institute senior fellow David Makovsky.

Tamar Hermann is a political science professor at the Open University of Israel and academic director of the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute. She has coedited the monthly Peace Index with Ephraim Yaar since 1994 and edited the annual Israeli Democracy Index since 2010.

David Pollock is the Bernstein Fellow at The Washington Institute and director of Project Fikra. Previously, he served as senior advisor for the broader Middle East at the State Department, providing policy advice on regional democracy and reform with a focus on women’s rights.

Ghaith al-Omari is a senior fellow at the Institute and coauthor (with Ehud Yaari) of its recent study “Palestinian Politics After Abbas.” Previously, he served as advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team during the 1999-2001 permanent-status talks and held various other positions within the PA.