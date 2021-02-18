Panel Discussion: The Archives of East European Jewry

Thu, 18 Feb 2021, 6 to 7:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

After almost a year of global pandemic that has limited everybody’s ability to travel and researchers’ access to archives and libraries, it is important to reflect collectively and comparatively on the function and role of archives in an increasingly digitised academic world. This panel will focus on collections that relate to East-European Jewry and different aspects of their past and experience. If the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, established in Vilna in 1925 and now based in New York, has become one of the greatest repositories of East European Ashkenazic culture, the State and regional archives in former Soviet republics also offer a wealth of material on the political, social, economic and cultural life of Jews in the Russian Empire and Soviet Union, while the Special Collections at the University of Southampton hold unique material on the experience of Jewish migrants in Britain.

After a short presentation highlighting the historical and legal context of the constitution of each of these three collections, the speakers will have a conversation about the challenges of archival research in a pandemic and questions related to the digitization and online access of collections.

The discussion will be chaired by Dr Claire Le Foll (Parkes Institute, University of Southampton) and Shelly Freeman (YIVO).

Image: Materials from YIVO’s Autobiographies of Jewish Youth in Poland collection (RG4), 1932-1939. YIVO Archives (Courtesy of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research).

Please note this is the revised date (this webinar was originally due to run 9 February 2021).

Speakers: