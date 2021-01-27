This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Passing the Torch

The Media Line Staff
01/27/2021

Starts on Wed, Jan 27, 2021, 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

Shirin Ebadi is the first Muslim woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. The first woman appointed as judge in Iran, she was subsequently barred from her post after the Islamic Revolution on the basis of her gender. Returning to the courts as a private lawyer to defend controversial political and human rights cases led to her own incarceration and 25 days in solitary confinement. Despite these challenges, Shirin Ebadi continues to dedicate her life to fighting for human rights, especially the rights of women, children, and political prisoners. She will join us to talk about the hard-won lessons she has learned, to pass the torch to future generations of women advocates.

About the Centre for Comparative Muslim Studies

The Centre for Comparative Muslim Studies has been established at Simon Fraser University to encourage the academic discussion and public understanding of the cultures and societies of Muslim peoples in the past and present.

About the Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue

The SFU’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue creates real-world impact for society’s most pressing challenges by using dialogue and engagement to co-create solutions, exchange knowledge, support community-engaged learning, and to build the capacity of others in the knowledge and practice of dialogue.

CCMS is grateful for the generous contributions of

  • Global Asia Program
  • History
  • School of Communication
  • Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies
  • Humanities
  • Centre for Education, Law and Society
  • World Languages and Literatures
  • Criminology
  • School for International Studies
  • Mirhady Lecture Series
  • Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies

in supporting this event.

Graphic design by Shiva Pakdel. Photograph courtesy of Judy Rand/Nobel Women’s Initiative.

