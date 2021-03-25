Passover Pick-Me-Up

Starts on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-$14) here.

As we prepare for another Passover of virtual seders, treat yourself to some additional nourishment for your body and your soul. Enjoy Passover goodies including:

Chef Vered Guttman’s Tunisian charoset (vegan) and chocolate-dipped coconut macarons (vegan)

Matzah ball soup (vegetarian)

Bags will be available for pickup on Friday, March 26 from 12 noon to 6 pm at Sixth & I.

Items are made using kosher for Passover ingredients but are not certified kosher for Passover.

Registrants will receive pickup instructions via email on Wednesday, March 24.